Navy Appoints New Aircraft Carrier for African American World War II Heroes - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – The U.S. Navy will name a new aircraft carrier after Doris “Dorie” Miller, a World War II veteran who defended Pearl Harbor during the 1941 attack on Hawaii’s naval base, becoming the first aircraft carrier to be named after a African Americans.

Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, announced the announcement on Monday during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the national holiday commemorating the life of the killed civil rights leader.

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, Miller manned an anti-aircraft machine gun aboard the battleship USS West Virginia “until he ran out of ammunition and had to leave the ship,” according to a Navy biography that said he “was not trained.” Miller said he believed he had shot down a Japanese plane during the attack, the biography said, and the following year Miller received and became the Navy Cross, the highest medal awarded by the Navy first African American to receive the award.

“Dorie Miller stood for everything that is good about our nation,” said Modly. “His story deserves to be remembered and repeated wherever our people keep watch today.”

The aircraft carrier named after Miller will also be the first to be named after a sailor named Modly.

Miller fought in the Pacific Theater until November 1943 when the assigned ship was sunk by a Japanese submarine torpedo. According to his biography, he was reported missing for a year and a day before he was believed dead on November 25, 1944.

In addition to the Navy Cross, Miller also received the Purple Heart Medal and the American Defense Service Medal, Fleet Clasp, the Asian-Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal, according to the Navy. In 1973, a Knox-class frigate was named in honor of Miller, which was later decommissioned in the 1990s.

There are currently eleven aircraft carriers in the Navy’s fleet. The youngest, the USS Gerald Ford, entered service in 2017 and is the most expensive naval warship.

