Navantia denies plans to build submarines for Morocco

On January 21, the French daily La Tribune announced that Morocco “intends to buy submarines and has already contacted shipbuilding companies such as TKMS, Navantia and Naval Group”.

Three weeks later, the Madrid-based company denied the French reports. “Navantia has not received any request from Morocco for the possible construction of submarines for its navy,” a spokesman for the Spanish shipbuilding company told ECD.

The spokesperson said the company “insists that its services have not recorded that such a request has been made”.

Answer from Navantia and France

The answer from Navantia comes a week after the Upper House of Morocco has adopted two legislative proposals that define the sea borders of the country. Opposition parties in Spain, especially in the Canary Islands, have criticized Morocco’s decision. The majority government takes the same position, but is forced to remain silent so as not to upset Rabat.

The denial of the Navantia spokesperson also comes as commander-in-chief and chief of staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), the lieutenant general, FAR Inspector General, on Thursday at the FAR General Staff site in Rabat, the French Minister of Armed Forces, Florence Parly. While in Morocco talks with the minister of national defense administration, Abdellatif Loudiyi.

La Tribune announced in January that Naval Group is working on an infrastructure repair project in the port of Casablanca, the second of its kind in Morocco, to upgrade Moroccan military ships (three Sigma corvettes sold by the Dutch Scheldt in 2011 and 2012 and the multi-mission frigate FREMM sold in 2008) as well as foreign ships ».

In its statement, Navantia has not yet denied the offer to Morocco to order two of its patrols for 260 million euros. Of course, this project would probably not affect the balance in Gibraltar, the Mediterranean Sea and the Canary Islands for the Spaniards.