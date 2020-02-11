NAU Shooter sentenced to 11 years in prison

news

Steven Jones pleaded guilty to manslaughter and serious physical injury

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The man who pleaded guilty to a 2015 Northern Arizona University fatal shootout will be in prison for more than a decade.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Steven Jones to six years in prison for manslaughter and five years for grievous bodily harm. He will serve his sentences at the same time.

Jones shot Colin Brough during a dispute near the NAU campus in October 2015. He wounded three other men. Nicholas Piring, Nick Prato and Kyle Zientek. Jones claimed that he was self-defending but found a plea with the prosecutors instead of facing a second-degree murder sentence.

The judge also ordered Jones Brough’s family and surviving victims to be refunded $ 100,000. Jones must be jailed for at least nine years before being eligible for probation.

