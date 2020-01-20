Natural Hair won the SAG Awards by storm

Photo: Getty

Black hair is magical. If you didn’t know it before watching the 26th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) ceremony on Sunday evening, we’re pretty sure you know it now. Because the natural hairstyles were out of this world.

The magic was undeniable between Danai Gurira’s intriguing Mohawk and Samira Wiley’s curls defying gravity. But the sensational looks weren’t over yet.

Actress Lupita Nyong’o rocked an adorable Afro, and hair artist Nai’vasha transformed Logan Browning’s curly crop into quirky cornrows to prove that there is more than one way to transform our TWAs (Teeny Weeny Afros).

Lately, the actress “Dear White People” has provided a generous dose of hair inspiration for short nature people. That’s why we met with Browning’s hairdresser to get tips on how to recreate her SAG look.

Photo: Instagram / @ naivashaintl

“The whole idea of ​​today’s look was to upgrade Logan’s bespoke Jason Wu dress, so I thought an elegant shoot with classic cornrows would be the way to go,” Nai’vasha told ESSENCE.

To maintain the look, Nai’vasha recommends saturating the hair with a leave-in conditioner. After combing your hair thoroughly with your favorite detangling brush, she recommends dividing your hair into four quadrants that run to the rear and adding a quarter amount of gel to each section. Then tender, French braid each section and finish off the look by defining your edges with a small amount of gel and a mist of holding spray.

“Women can exchange TWAs by experimenting with texture games, extensions, and even hot tools,” said Nai’vasha. “This liberation will never grow old.”

To see how more stars swapped their natural strands, check out the gallery below.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Photo: Getty

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Divide :

TOPICS: Beauty Braids Hair Natural Braids Logan Browning Natural Hair Sag Awards TWA