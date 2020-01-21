National Park Service offers free days

The National Park Service will offer people five free days to visit the parks, which usually cost money to enter.

by: Emily Yinger

Posted: jan 20, 2020 / 7:34 pm EST / Updated: jan 20, 2020 / 7:34 pm EST

MARYLAND (WDVM) – The National Park Service is offering five free days in 2020 for people to get out and enjoy the parks.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was the first day of 2020 for people to get out and enjoy some of the national parks for free.

“Well, we try to choose different days throughout the year to give people the opportunity to experience their national parks at different times, mainly the seasons,” said Carrie Andresen Park Ranger at Catoctin Mountain Park.

The National Park Service designates five days of the year as free days for the public to visit national parks that regularly charge an entrance fee. There are a total of 400 national parks in the United States and 111 of them are chargeable.

“The parks are different at these times of the year, you can see different animals, different flowers and have a different experience,” said Andresen.

Other free days in the national parks will be offered on April 18, August 25, September 26 and November 11.

