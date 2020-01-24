National D-Day Memorial Foundation expresses loss following fire of former Bedford Middle School

Firefighters work to control fires at Bedford Middle School on January 23, 2020 at 8:43 a.m. (Photo: Ryan Saylor / WFXR)

BEDFORD, Go. (WFXR) – Local organization expresses sadness after loss of fire that destroyed former Bedford Middle School.

The president of the D-Day Memorial Foundation, April Cheek-Messier, issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to see such an emblematic structure in our community succumb to a devastating fire. The old college was an important cornerstone for generations of our community, including some of our “Bedford Boys” who spent many hours within its walls. Leslie Abbott, John Clifton, Frank Draper, Earl Parker, Weldon Rosazza, John Schenk, Elmere Wright and Grant Yopp were among the Bedford Boys who attended high school and were killed later on D-Day The 1944 class erected a plaque on the school grounds to commemorate these young men and others from Bedford who died in World War II who attended school. It was a poignant reminder of the sacrifice and the young generation who gave everything for the freedoms we enjoy today. Although the school is damaged, it still is, and we will remember the lives that have graced its halls for generations – as well as the precious freedom that so many people within it were ready to preserve. “

April Cheek-Messier, President of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation

The building, which was previously Bedford High School, was featured in the Bedford Boys Homefront Tour organized by the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, according to the organization’s associate marketing director, Angela Hatcher Lynch, by email. .

