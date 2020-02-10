National anthem is not yet dead, because BioWare promises a redesign

After a disappointing first year for Anthem, BioWare has promised to redesign many important features of the multi-player sci-fi action RPG.

As we get closer to the one-year anniversary of the release of Anthem, I half expected the BioWare blog post to announce that the game would be closed. After all, it was a pretty disappointing first year for the game, which was launched with the promise of a world full of interesting creatures and fascinating stories.

That was not at all what was delivered with the launch. Admittedly, I was one of the few who actually found a little joy in Anthem at the launch, largely thanks to the combat mechanisms (and javelin throwing). As a ‘game-as-a-service’ title, I was willing to give BioWare the benefit of the doubt. As we have seen with Ubisoft and The Division, it is possible to recover from a rough launch.

Unfortunately that is not the case for Anthem. Almost a year later, the game is still a disappointing mess.

The journey is not over yet. In an early anniversary post, BioWare reflected on their work with Anthem and acknowledged that the team “worked hard to improve stability, performance, and overall quality of life while providing new content and functions for three seasons.” The developer went further:

We have also heard your feedback that Anthem needs a more satisfying outdoor experience, better long-term progression and a more satisfying endgame. So we recognize that more fundamental work needs to be done to bring out the full potential of the experience, and it will require a more substantial reinvention than an update or extension.

BioWare essentially confirmed an earlier report from Kotaku, explaining that they will work to “design” Anthem’s core experience. This includes reworking the repetitive gameplay loop and adding more meaningful challenges and rewards. This revision was previously described by Kotaku as a complete refurbishment called “Anthem 2.0” or “Anthem Next”, and it certainly sounds like that we will get. The studio promises to give more time for testing and repeating these systems.

Unfortunately, this type of renewal and redesign will take time. BioWare did not offer a timetable for when this revision will roll out, but I suppose it will take at least a few months. Hopefully a large part of the conception of what the new anthem should have been, has already taken place, so we will not wait too long. However, it will take time to implement and test these systems to ensure that we do not receive a new buggy from a launch.

While we wait, BioWare promises to continue using the current version of Anthem. In-game events, store innovations and the return of seasonal and cataclysm content from the past will continue, but it does not sound as if something previously promised on the road map will be delivered more. BioWare has already stated that they will leave the entire seasons while ‘working on the future of Anthem’.

This sounds frankly similar to what Bungie did with Destiny, another game that was somewhat disappointed at the launch and did not reach its full potential until the expansion of The Taken King a year after the release of the original game. It’s just a shame that it took BioWare so long to realize that the current version of Anthem had to be completely re-edited.