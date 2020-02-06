Nathy Peluso is seduced by her new single “Business Woman”

How did the idea of ​​”Business Woman” come about?

In the beginning I had a box drum rhythm. Then I started improvising and the lyrics came out. In 10 minutes I had the bars, it was very visceral. As a project manager, I experience the concept of “Business Woman” very closely and I am proud to give him some music.

Speaking of “business woman”: what kind of jobs did you work before you devoted your life to music?

I’ve worked so much. I was a waitress, an operator who sold credit cards and assembled boxes in production chains. I worked in a bakery, including clothing stores. I love working so much and in a variety of things because all of that prepared me a lot and taught me the cornerstones of being a businesswoman.

What were you visually inspired for the video?

I really wanted to act, inhabit the emotions of the song. I clearly saw several characters, all business women, a CEO, a pop star, a mechanic and a devil. A businesswoman is everything, you have to think about strategies and lead as CEO. This is a craft job and you have to get your hands dirty like mechanics. You have to be efficient and give your best smile, like the pop star in this case. Sometimes you have to be tough and don’t hesitate to make decisions like this devil who is sometimes desperate.

What can we expect from the world of Nathy Peluso next?

The album I’m preparing surprises me. I have been able to intensify many of my facets. It is a musical journey on which I insure my passion. I am also preparing a very special live concert experience!