Natalie Portman’s Oscar cape is a tribute to battered directors

entertainment

They call that fa-shun.

Natalie Portman and her red carpet clothing don’t let anyone forget the lack of directors nominated for Oscars this year.

Portman presented a red cape with the names of women overlooked in the directorial category this year, including Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”) and Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”).

This year’s nominees in the directorial category include Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Todd Phillips (“Joker”), Sam Mendes (“1917”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”) and Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”).

This is not the first time that Portman has drawn attention to the lack of representation of women in this category. Two years ago, Portman introduced the category “… and here are the purely male candidates” on the Oscar stage.

Issa Rae also made a shadowy comment when she announced the nominees in the category.

Last year, Gerwig was only the fifth woman to be nominated for best director. She also became the first woman to get a nod for her debut film “Lady Bird”.

Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman who has won the best director in the 90-year history of the Academy Awards.