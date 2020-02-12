Natalie Portman responds after Rose McGowan calls her Oscars activism ‘deeply offensive’

UPDATE at 1:45 PM PT on February 12, 2020: Natalie Portman has responded to McGowan’s criticism with a long explanation The wrap, saying that she agrees with the actress that “it is inaccurate to call me” brave “for her cape.

“Brave is a term that I associate more strongly with actions such as those of women who have testified against Harvey Weinstein in recent weeks under incredible pressure,” she continued. “It is true that I have made only a few films with women. In my long career I have only had the opportunity to work with female directors a few times – I have made short films, commercials, music videos and feature films with Marya Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer, Sofia Coppola, Shirin Neshat and myself. Unfortunately, the unmade films I have tried to make a ghost history. “

She added that she “tried” and “will keep trying” before saying, “Although I have not been successful yet, I hope we will enter a new day.”

Original message below:

Not everyone was inspired by Natalie Portman’s decision to wear the names of the stray female directors on the lapels of her Academy Awards cloak.

Actually, Rose McGowan found the tribute “deeply insulting.”

The actress and # MeToo activist went to Facebook Tuesday evening to explain her position on the situation and to say that she wrote “not out of bitterness,” but “out of disgust.”

“Some thoughts about Natalie Portman and her” protest from Oscar “. The kind of protest that receives rave reviews from the mainstream media for their courage. Brave? No, not because of a long shot. More like an actress who plays the role of someone who cares about her. Like so many of them, “McGowan argued. “I find the Portman activism type very offensive to those of us who do the work … I just want them and other actresses to take the walk.”

She claimed that Portman “worked with two female directors in your very long career – one of them was you.” The Harvey Weinstein prosecutor further claimed that Natalie’s production company, Handsomecharlie Films, “hired exactly one female director – you”.

Portman, however, worked with three female directors on feature films, while two were omnibus films with multiple directors: Mira Nair for “New York, I Love You”, Rebecca Zlotowski for “Planetarium” and Vanita Shastry for “The Heyday of the Insensitive bastards.” Portman has also worked on two short films – “Developing” and “Illusions & Mirrors” – with female directors Marya Cohn and Shirin Neshat, a video clip with Anna Rose Holmer for “My Willing Heart” by James Blake and two Dior commercials with Sofia Coppola.

“What about your peers’ actresses? Your ‘A-listers’ (🤮) could change the world if you took a position instead of being the problem,” she continued. “Yes, you, Natalie. You are the problem. Lip service is the problem. Fake support of other women is the problem. As I wrote in my book Brave, what happens behind the screen goes on the screen, into the world “And it’s a profound disease that needs its own medicine. What you do affects the world, Natalie. Just like what you don’t do.”

Rose explained the reason why she “picks” Natalie because she is “the last in a long line of actresses who act like a woman who cares about other women. Actresses who supposedly represent women, but in reality don’t do much Of course. Women in the world will continue to buy the perfumes you promote, the films you make and think they buy who you are. But who are you? “

McGowan continued: “I was at a Women in Film event that you spoke to immediately, Natalie. You get depressing statistics and then we all went back to our salads. I quickly realized that you and the other female speakers (and those joke of an organization) are just … fraudsters. You say nothing, you do nothing. “

“There is no law that says you have to hire women, work with women, or support women. You absolutely do it,” she said. “But I say no more pretending to be a kind of champion for something other than yourself.”

Rose promised to continue to “raise my voice and fight for change without any compensation,” because to her “that is activism.”

“Until you and your fellow actresses become real,” she concluded, “do us all a favor and hang up your embroidered activist cloak, it’s not good.”

For its part, Portman said on Sunday’s red carpet that she “wanted to recognize the women who were not subtly recognized this year for their incredible work.”

Among the ladies whose names in the script ran along the hem of the structured black cape of the actress – who effortlessly hung over her shoulders and above her black and gold Dior dress – were Lorena Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”) and Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” “).

TooFab has contacted representatives for Natalie Portman about the position of McGowan.

