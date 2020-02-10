Natalie Portman Oscars Look 2020 Shades Nominated as Director

Scroll to view more pictures

It had to be done. Natalie Portman’s Oscar look for 2020 has shadowed the directors’ nominations for men only, and we’re screaming. The 38-year-old Black Swan actress walked the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, in a black and gold dress with a dramatic cloak. The names of the directors who were snapped at this year’s Oscars were sewn into their cloak.

“I wanted to subtly recognize the women who weren’t recognized for their incredible work this year,” Portman told Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman when she showed off her cape, which was named Greta Gerwig and the little women wore Hustlers’ Lorene Scafaria among other women who were offended.

This is not the first time that Portman has hosted an all male nominee. When she presented the best director at the 2018 Golden Globes, the Star Wars actress pointed out that the nominees did not contain women. “And here are the purely male candidates,” she said. Nor is Portman the first actress to criticize the Oscars for failing to represent female directors. When Emma Stone recognized the best director at the 2018 Academy Awards, the La La Land actress launched the Academy Awards because she had only nominated one woman, Lady Birds Greta Gerwig, for the award. The Oscar finally went to Guillermo del Toro from The Shape of Water. “These four men – and Greta Gerwig – created their own masterpieces this year,” said Stone.

The best director nominations for the 2020 Oscars are Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite). According to Variety, only five women were nominated for the best director at the Oscars, and in the 92 years of the award ceremony, only one director won in 2008: Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker.

Do it better, Oscars.