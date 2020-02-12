LEXINGTON, VA. (WFXR) – Natalie Keepers’ lawyer argued today, February 12, before a three judge appellate body before the Lexington Court of Appeals.

Keepers, a former Virginia Tech student, was found guilty in 2018 of being an accomplice to the murder of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell from Blacksburg and hiding her body in 2016.

She was granted an appointment hearing in October 2019.

Stay with WFXR for information on this story.

LAST STORIES:

Corey LaJoie wants to put on dad and grandfather’s racing shoes

Kurt Busch: Turf of Daytona 500 victory immortalized

Natalie Keepers’ lawyer argues before the Lexington Court of Appeal

WFXR Sports Fastlane – February 12, 2020

The rainy and gray pattern continues, the winds increase after midnight.

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.