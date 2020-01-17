A Nashville woman claims in a $ 5 million lawsuit that a former New York police officer broke into her home, threatened her, and shouted racial insults in drunken rage.

ABC News reports that Conese Halliburtonwho is black filed a federal lawsuit against Michael Reynoldswho is white on Wednesday (January 15th).

According to the lawsuit, Halliburton Reynolds has filed charges including assault, trespassing and emotional distress, ABC News reports.

In the lawsuit, Halliburton states that Reynold kicked the door of her house and shouted that he would break “every fat bone” on the back of her neck, calling her and her children the N-word, reports ABC News.

ABC News reports that Reynolds attended Nashville for a bachelor party in 2018 when the incident happened.

“About eight minutes after he entered Ms. Halliburton’s house, terrorized Ms. Halliburton and her minor children, threw racist insults at them, and threatened them with lethal violence, Officer Reynolds casually returned to the Airbnb he was in when “The police wanted to arrive,” the lawsuit said, ABC News said. “When she left Ms. Halliburton’s house, an officer from Officer Reynolds shouted and asked, ‘Did you force her to undress?’ “

In connection with the July 2018 incident, Reynolds was convicted of assault and crime.

According to court records, ABC News reports, Reynolds was sentenced to 15 days in prison and three years’ probation in December after failing to rely on four crimes.

Reynolds said he accidentally entered Halliburton’s house and thought it was his rental property, the court testified.

He also testified that he and his friends had been drinking before the incident and that he couldn’t remember how much he was drinking, reports ABC News.

During his conviction last month, ABC News reported that Halliburton said she and her children had been traumatized by the incident.

“My kids want to move. They don’t want to be in this house anymore,” she said according to ABC News. “We have no peace. Knowing that you have lived somewhere all your life and that you no longer have and where you would go is not fair.”

Halliburton added: “It is not fair that someone can laugh at your face and your friends can laugh at it like it’s a joke and your life stops and their life can go on.”

According to the lawsuit, Halliburton is seeking $ 3.75 million in punitive damages and $ 1.25 million in damages, ABC News reports.

Reynolds resigned from the New York City police department earlier this month after requesting an online petition to support Halliburton, which ABC News had signed up to over 10,000 people.

“He will not receive any pension or health benefits, nor may he carry a firearm,” said the NYPD in a statement after the resignation, ABC News reports. “His actions are in complete contradiction to the values ​​and standards that the New York City Police Department expects and demands of its officers.”

In a statement to ABC News, Halliburton’s attorney, Daniel Horwitz said: “Ms. Halliburton hopes that ex-officer Reynolds has had some time to consider the consequences of his actions while in prison. She also intends to pursue the matter further “Mr. Reynolds and the other officials who helped him cover up his outrageous and criminal misconduct will be fully held accountable.”

