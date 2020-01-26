Naseeruddin Shah's controversy: a new video of the actor's daughter used to slander him

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was the recipient of a lot of anger on social media. He made somewhat charitable remarks against Anupam Kher in an interview with a news website. Not one to take him lying down, Anupam also retaliated, thus highlighting the rivalry of two of the most respected actors in Bollywood. However, what happened next is even uglier.

Heeba Shah, the daughter of Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks against Anupam Kher, where he called him “clown” and “sycophant” were in bad taste, but speaking of his mind naturally came to Naseer even at the risk of being savagely attacked. And as might be expected, not only is the actor attacked, the trolls also dig all the possible negative information about him, to discredit him. Now a video of Naseer’s daughter Heeba has gone viral. He shows his eldest daughter Heeba physically assaulting two women who, in fact, are part of the staff of a veterinary clinic, where Heeba Shah had gone to treat his sick cat. When staff have not been as quick in their action as they hoped, Heeba is seen to become violent.

A major actor close to Naseer and his wife Ratna says it is only a bad attempt to portray the Robert de Niro of India in a bad light. “The video of her daughter being angry with vets is old. He is now leaving after Naseer spoke against Anupam, who is known to be close to the government. Naseer will now be targeted by his family and friends when he has no control over their actions, “explains the actor friend of Naseer. To set the record straight, let me add that Naseer’s three children, his daughter Heeba and his sons Imaad and Vivaan, have been alone for years now. All three are financially independent and almost never have close contact with their father. In an interview with me, Naseer said, “I’m not an interference father at all. I do not know what my three children do in their lives. They are adults and capable of making their own decisions. I’m there if they need me. Otherwise, they are alone. “

This attempt to slander Naseer through his family is another example of the contemptibility of discourse on social media today. Watch the video below.

