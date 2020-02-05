NASA reveals what the earth would look like if the oceans dry up and it is frightening

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has devised an interesting simulation that shows what the Earth would look like if the oceans were to dry up.

The simulation provides insight into what a difference a reduction in sea level would mean. When the sea level was lowered by 50 meters, NASA discovered that more land is becoming visible, The Indian Express reported.

With a 50-meter drop in sea level, the United Kingdom and Ireland seemed connected to mainland Europe. The same happened with parts of Asia and Oceania.

The simulation also showed that Australia and Papua New Guinea are getting connected. By the way, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines are connected when the sea level drops.

The NASA simulation revealed surprising information and showed that it would be possible to travel overland from Europe to America if the sea level was lowered by 1,000 meters.

The reports also suggest that people succeeded in conquering most of the earth with the help of boats, since the land mass was present during the last ice age.

By removing part of the water, NASA tried to give a glimpse of what the planet was like for our ancient ancestors.

As scientists removed more water, some of the large mountain ranges covered by the ocean became visible.

According to reports, most of the ocean disappeared when scientists lowered sea level by 6,000 meters.

However, it was revealed that another 5,000 meters of sea level must be lowered to expose the entire Mariana trench – the deepest point on the planet.

