NASA is looking for new astronauts to walk on the moon and you are eligible to apply!

Wanted: the next generation of astronauts walking on the moon and traveling to Mars.

You need a relevant Master’s degree, be prepared to live and work 250 miles (400 kilometers) above the Earth on the ISS International Space Station and be an American citizen.

NASA announced on Tuesday that it wants to boost its astronaut corps, which currently employs 48 active staff, as part of plans to drastically expand its crew missions in the coming years.

“We are celebrating our 20th year of continuous presence aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in a low orbit around the Earth, and we are about to send the first woman and the next man to the moon by 2024 , “said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

“For the handful of very talented women and men we will hire to join our various astronaut corps, it is an incredible time in human space flight to be an astronaut. We ask all eligible Americans if they have what is needed to apply from March 2. ”

The requirements for a master’s degree in science, engineering or mathematics (STEM) can also be met by being in a STEM doctorate for two years, or by being a test pilot, one of the most worn paths to the astronaut corps. A medical degree – or a degree in osteopathic medicine – also works.

The candidates need at least two years of professional experience or, in the case of pilots, 1,000 hours of pilot command time.

And for the first time, candidates are asked to take a two-hour online test.

The process is competitive. The last class of 11 NASA astronauts, who graduated in January, was chosen from a record number of 18,000 applicants.

Their resumes are heavenly: one of them, Jonny Kim, is an emergency doctor and a veteran of 100 combat operations with the Navy SEALs, where he earned a Silver Star. He also holds a degree in mathematics and a PhD in medicine from Harvard.

NASA expects to select the next class by mid-2021 and the candidates will then follow a two-year training program at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

It includes space walking lessons in NASA’s underwater Neutral Buoyancy Lab, robotics, the International Space Station systems and driving the T-38 training beam, Russian language lessons and the building blocks of the Artemis program to return to 2024 by the moon. .

The privileged individuals will join the approximately 500 people who have ventured into space, while NASA strives to send American astronauts to the ISS on private American rockets, go back to the moon and move on to Mars in 2030 .

Traditionally, about half of the new recruits come from the military, particularly test pilots flying dangerous experimental planes, including Alan Shepard, the first American in space and Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon.

And the wages? For civilian candidates, it starts in the 11th grade for federal employees from $ 53,800 to $ 70,000.

