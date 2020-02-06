NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth: a look at her iconic contributions

Christina Koch, the NASA astronaut who holds the distinction of spending the longest days in space for a female astronaut, landed on Earth earlier today. Koch returned aboard the Russian space shuttle Soyuz, along with astronaut Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency and cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov from Roscosmos, and landed at 2:42 PM IST (4:12 AM ET) in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Her record stay in space made her the second-longest resident of the International Space Station, just 12 days short for fellow NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days in space.

Koch also stands out as being half of the first all-female space walk in history, which included more than six hours and included another NASA astronaut and Koch’s co-ISS resident, Jessica Meir. Koch also performed five space walks during her nearly one year stay in space, with her total space walk time being 42 hours and 15 minutes. Koch’s contribution will be remembered forever as an instrumental part of humanity’s efforts in space research, while scientists and researchers continue to try to learn the effects of long-term space travel on the human mind and body.

During her stay, Koch contributed to several experiments, repair projects at the ISS and scientific studies. Koch’s numerous contributions include a study of the vortex strength that is aimed at understanding the maximum strength that astronauts can tolerate during the heavy starting procedure. She also contributed to the kidney cell experiment, which aims to understand better ways to treat human health problems in space, such as kidney stones and osteoporosis. She also worked on the cultivation of micro gravity crystals in space, which is another historical scientific study that can help find effective treatments for cancer. She also helped with the installation of a BioFabrication facility on board the ISS, which can print human-like tissues into space and offer us a way to make organ transplants outside of the earth.

Koch also conducted the famous study to observe how plants grow in space. One of the highlights of her stay, including growing and tasting fresh Mizuna mustard greens at the ISS – an incredible achievement given that they were grown in space. Koch was also one of those who used the Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments Chamber, which was designed to understand how fire in the room reacts, which in turn will be crucial in preventing accidental space fires. Koch’s safe return to Earth, and her countless contributions to science and space research, will open many horizons for astronauts, researchers and scientists in the coming years. With her return, Koch will look forward to enjoying the feeling of normal life back on earth, as she said before.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.