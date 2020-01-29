Mumbai: N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of the software giant Infosys that chairs a Sebi panel on alternative advice on investment policies, proposed on Tuesday pension funds and banks to invest money in new Indian companies.

Speaking at the annual Tiecon event, Murthy said that a large part of the money that is invested as venture capital in the next companies comes from abroad and that national money needs to play an important role in this.

At the same event, Murthy’s former colleague at Infosys TV Mohandas Pai, who is now associated with Ispirit, a new business advocacy group, said only one tenth of the USD 60 billion invested in new Indian companies since 2014 It comes from national investors.

Pai warned that “we risk the possibility of becoming a digital colony” by 2025, seeking to establish parallels with imperialism.

He said there will be 1 lakh of new companies in India with a collective valuation of more than $ 500 billion by 2025. There will be at least 100 unicorns among them and more than 65 will be owned by foreign investors.

“This is one of the most important issues we have been discussing (in the Sebi panel). That is, what are the policy changes that are required to ensure there is more Indian and national money entering the home sector because today it’s generally from abroad, “said Murthy.

“To do that, pension funds must be allowed, corporations must be allowed, banks must be allowed,” he added.

Pai seemed more disappointed with Indian billionaires who are willing to invest in real estate and even bank deposits, but tend to overlook the startup sector.

In an apparent reference to the series of frauds, Pai said billionaires also tend to pass the risk of money invested to banks.

He said that the biggest disappointment has been of the financiers in Mumbai, and asked new entrepreneurs to educate these professionals about the need of the hour.

Pai said why Indian pension funds or insurance companies cannot invest, and questioned how companies in the same foreign sector are entering and taking interests here.

Meanwhile, Murthy also clarified a recent controversy over the interruption of his speech at an event where he shared the stage with the executive president of the US e-commerce giant, Amazon Jeff Bezos.

He said Bezos had arrived at the site on time, but the “undisciplined” crowd at the New Delhi site crowded the entrance gates, which resulted in the delayed start of the event.

Bezos was very understanding and smiled at the act of interrupting the speech, Murthy said, adding that this is so because the visiting visitor is himself a disciplinary.

