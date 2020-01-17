Naomi Osaka has a little fun in australia, posts a picture on her and Instagram Serena Williams,

In the picture, Naomi and Serena are sitting next to each other and it looks as if Serena is saying something to Naomi.

Naomi has put the title “Me and my mother lol” under the photo.

Of course, someone had to be offended. But Naomi had a classic clapback and a goat shoutout.

Serena and Naomi were part of a group of tennis players with stars on Wednesday (January 15) in Australia to raise money for the damage caused by the forest fires.

The Australian Open is expected to start next week so all tennis professionals can take part in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Serena and Naomi were accompanied by other champions Roger Federer. Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic. Caroline Wozniacki, and many others.

The event raised $ 4.8 million.