Naomi Cowan reminds us to enforce “climbing”

For Naomi Cowan, introspection and empowerment go hand in hand. The Kingston-based singer / songwriter offers an optimistic and motivating hymn entitled “Climbing” that reminds you to always trust the process.

She remembers the moment the single was recorded when another artist who happened to be a close mother brought her child to her session. Cowan shares with The FADER: “I was amazed at how she multitasked. She pursues her dreams and at the same time offers the love and affection that her two-year-old daughter demands of her. ”

With the support of Trinidad producer Wiz and recently Grammy-winning producer Sean Alric, the artist wanted to create a record that served as a memorable mantra to keep going. “It doesn’t sound easy, but it’s a fact,” she says of chasing dreams. “Sometimes we get distracted by what’s going on around us and it can get discouraging because we lose focus.”

But with her new single, Cowan reminds us to keep climbing. Stream the following record.