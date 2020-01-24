Nano-thin flexible touch screens can be printed as a newspaper

A sample of ultra-thin and extremely versatile electronic material that could be printed and published as a newspaper for touch screens of the future. Credit: RMIT University

Researchers have developed an ultra-thin and extremely flexible electronic material that could be printed and published as a journal for future touch screens.

Touchscreen technology is 100 times thinner than existing touch screen materials, so it is flexible and can be wrapped like a tube.

To create the new conductive sheet, a team led by RMIT University used a thin film common to cell touch screens and shrunk it from 3-D to 2-D, using liquid metal chemistry.

Nano-sheets are readily compatible with existing electronic technologies and because of their incredible flexibility, they could potentially be manufactured by roll-to-roll (R2R) processing just like a newspaper.

The research, with partners from UNSW, Monash University and the ARC Center of Excellence in Future Low Energy Electronic Technologies (FLEET), is published in the journal Nature Electronics.

The lead researcher Dr. Torben Daeneke said most cell touch screens were made of a transparent material, indium-tin oxide, which was very conductive but also very fragile.

“We have taken some old material and transformed it from the inside out to create a new version that is extremely slim and flexible,” said Daeneke, an Australian DECRA Fellow at RMIT.

“You can bend it, you can twist it, and you could do it much cheaper and efficiently than the slow and expensive way we are currently building touch screens.

“Converting it to 2D also makes it more transparent to allow more light.

“This means a touch screen cell phone from our hardware will use less power, increasing the battery life by about 10%.”

DIY: a touch screen you can make at home

The current way of making transparent thin film material used in standard touch screens is a slow, energy-intensive and precise batch process, carried out in a vacuum chamber.

“The beauty is that our approach does not require expensive or specialized equipment – it could even be done in a home kitchen,” Daeneke said.

“We have shown that it is possible to create printable, cheaper electronics with materials that you could buy from a hardware store, by printing on plastics to create a touchscreen of the future.”

Thick and thin: how to convert an old material into a new one

To create the new type of atomically thin indium tin oxide (ITO), the researchers used a liquid metal printing method.

An indium-tin alloy is heated to 200 ° C, where it becomes liquid and then rolled over a surface to print the nano-thin indium tin oxide sheets.

These 2-D nano-sheets have the same chemical composition as the ITO standard, but with a different crystalline structure, giving them exciting new mechanical and optical properties.

Apart from full flexibility, the new ITO type absorbs only 0.7% of light, compared to 5-10% of standard conductive glass. To make it more electronically conductive, just add more layers.

It’s a groundbreaking approach that breaks a challenge that was considered unresolved, Daeneke said.

“There is no other way to make this fully flexible, conductive and transparent material than the new liquid metal method,” he said.

“It was impossible until now – people just assume it couldn’t be done.”

Pending patents: bring technology to market

The research team has now used the new material to create a functional touch screen as proof of the idea, and has applied for a patent for the technology.

The material could also be used in many other optoelectronic applications, such as LEDs and touch screens, as well as possibly future solar cells and smart windows.

“We are excited to be at the stage where we can explore opportunities for commercial cooperation and work with relevant industries to bring this technology to market,” Daeneke said.

Membrane recognition tags for transferring data to touch devices

