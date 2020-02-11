‘Nanny McPhee’ star Raphael Coleman dies at the age of 25

“Nanny McPhee” star and climate change activist Raphael Coleman died at the age of 25.

The British actor’s mother, Liz Jensen, confirmed his death in a tweet on Friday February 7th.

“Rest in peace, my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox,” she wrote. “He died doing what he loved and working for the noblest thing of all. His family couldn’t be more proud. Let us celebrate everything he has achieved in his short life and let us appreciate his legacy. “

His stepfather Carsten Jensen said on Facebook that Coleman “collapsed without prior health problems” during a trip.

“Raph wasn’t my child, even though I was close to him. But I can feel it myself. I see it in his mother’s eyes and I hear it in her voice, the irreversible loss of the most precious thing in life,” Jensen wrote in the post ,

Coleman was born in London and appeared as a child in several films, including “The Fourth Kind” and “It’s Alive”.

He became known alongside Emma Thompson, Colin Firth and Angela Lansbury by 11-year-old Eric Brown in the British comedy film “Nanny McPhee” from 2005.

His former castmate, Eliza Bennett, said she was “broken” on the news.

“After we worked on Nanny McPhee, he devoted his life to protecting wildlife and fighting climate change,” she wrote.

Coleman graduated from zoology and, according to his website, began “working with wildlife and exploring wildlife” and earning money through photojournalism and filmmaking.

According to his stepfather, he became an active member of the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion. “Under the name of Iggy Fox, he controlled the group’s use of social media, spoke at demonstrations, and was repeatedly arrested,” wrote Jensen.

His mother called him a “brave spirit of #ExtinctionRebellion” who “loved life so much”.

Extinction Rebellion has posted a tribute to Coleman on its website. “You were a true warrior who worked tirelessly for others, for all life,” the statement said. “You had the fire of youth and wisdom that contradicted your age. The world has lost one of its sharpest and most committed defenders. “

Another activist organization, Occupy London, tweeted that it was a “tragic loss” of “committed animal welfare” and “deep inspiration for everyone who met him”.

His mother thanked everyone for the “beautiful tributes to our beloved Raphael” on Twitter.

She said Extinction Rebellion “will celebrate his remarkable life as a wildlife biologist and activist” at the Brazilian embassy in London on Thursday evening.

Coleman was arrested outside the embassy in August in a protest against deforestation in the Amazon.