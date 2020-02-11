“Nanny McPhee” child star Raphael Coleman dies at the age of 25

Raphael Coleman, who appeared alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in the 2005 film “Nanny McPhee”, is no longer there. He was 25 years old.

Coleman died on the run after a collapse, reports variety.com.

The British actor appeared in three feature films in 2009, “It’s Alive” and “The Fourth Kind”. He then studied zoology at the University of Manchester before devoting himself to activism and working with the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion to protect wildlife.

Liz Jensen, Coleman’s mother, confirmed the news on social media.

Rest in peace, my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died while working for the noblest thing of all. His family couldn’t be more proud. Let us celebrate everything he has achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy. “

She also shared an essay that Coleman had written for Extinction Rebellion entitled “This is Why I Rebel”. In his letter, Coleman describes the obligation he has towards the movement.

“If I know science, I have no choice but to tell the truth and stick to my moral in the face of that truth. I won’t watch the world burn.”

His stepfather Carsten Jensen also remembered Coleman.

Jensen, in his Facebook statement, remembers the stages of Coleman’s growth into an adult and describes his stepson as an “old-fashioned, highly educated” child who “loved teaching adults with his ever-amazing knowledge.”

Jensen continues to explore Coleman’s global travels and leadership in extinction rebellion by controlling social media, speaking at demonstrations, and enduring numerous arrests in the name of the group’s ideals.

“When I think of Raph, I see something that will never die, a dull eternity, a ray of light that lives in young people forever,” he said.