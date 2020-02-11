Nancy Pelosi gives a boost to the Fortune funded 2020 campaign by Michael Bloomberg

While Michael Bloomberg’s presidential offer encounters the first major headwind – including Donald Trump’s allegations that he is a “racist” – the former mayor of New York received Washington assistance on Tuesday.

Audio and video recordings circulate social media sites from the time of Mr. Bloomberg as Chief Apple of the Big Apple in which he defends sending more NYPD officers to communities with a large minority population. “That’s where the crime is,” Mr. Bloomberg hears.

Those recordings allowed the president to do what he is best at: attacking and overloading a political rival with potentially harmful allegations – with little supporting evidence.

“As far as Michael Bloomberg is concerned, I think his involvement in this campaign will be positive,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters.

Standing to her left, Chuck Schumer – Mr Bloomberg’s colleague New Yorker – did not respond or gave a similar voice of support.

1/16

Amy Klobuchar changes her shoes backstage after a speech in Exeter, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

2/16

A warmly packed dog attends an Elizabeth Warren event at the Amherst Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

3/16

Lisa Olney, of Wellesley, Massachussets, shows her support for Elizabeth Warren in Nashua, New Hampshire

Getty Images

4/16

Joe Biden hoped to improve his bad performance in Iowa in New Hampshire primary school

REUTERS

5/16

Elizabeth Warren, known for giving time to supporters for selfies, works the public at the University of New Hampshire in Durham

Getty Images

6/16

Bernie Sanders, who won the 2016 victory in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton, talks to the media in Manchester

Getty Images

7/16

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

8/16

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

9/16

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

10/16

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

11/16

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

12/16

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

13/16

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

14/16

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

15/16

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

16/16

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

The former president of New York City sat outside the Iowa Caucuses and is not voting in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. He won’t be until voters have him as an option in the Super Tuesday states – and beyond.

Ms. Pelosi responded to a reporter’s question about whether Mr. Bloomberg could use his personal fortune to spend maybe $ 1 billion to “improve” the Democratic primary race, which has no clear front runner and a self-described ” Democratic Socialist “, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders positions himself first.

When asked about their level of comfort with a socialist who possibly surpassed their party’s ticket, Mr. Schumer stepped aside.

“Primaries are primaries and there is always a lot of firmness and urge,” Mr. Schumner replied. “You will see that within a few months Democrats will be strongly united and we will focus like a laser on beating Donald Trump. The enthusiasm that you last saw in 2008 to choose Barack Obama will be this summer and fall to get Donald Trump out of the office. “

Mr. Schumer can still be proven correctly. But voter turnout among Democrats in Iowa last week was lower than four years ago.

In the meantime, Mr. Trump is trying to paint the entire Democratic Party as being shifted to the “extreme left.”

“Remember that these Washington Democrats have never been more extreme and adopted their directions from ‘Crazy Bernie’,” Trump said Monday evening at a campaign meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire, where he urged his Republican supporters to vote in the Democratic for the to disrupt the final vote and used his favorite spot name for the senator.

“One hundred and thirty-two congressional democrats have signed up to take over Bernie, which would rid 180 million Americans of their very, very desirable private [health] coverage,” Trump said without supporting data. “The Democratic Party wants to run your healthcare, but they can’t even run a caucus in Iowa.”

