Nancy Pelosi condemns Trump’s State of the Union as a “Manifesto of Mistruths” – Mother Jones

When he spoke to the press on Thursday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned the speech about the State of the Union by President Donald Trump – which she dramatically and controversially tore up – as a “manifesto of mistakes.”

Pelosi checked the president’s claims Tuesday evening that he had inherited an economic “mess” from former President Barack Obama. “When President Obama took office, the unemployment rate was 10 percent,” she said. “When he left, that was 5 percent. So President Trump has not inherited a mess – he has inherited a momentum. “She has also credited Obama for the stock market boosts and the reduction in national debt, which has increased as a result of Trump’s tax cuts.

“We do not want the Chamber of Deputies to be used as the background for one of his reality shows,” said Pelosi, “with unreality in his presentation.” Pelosi was criticized for having torn her copy of the president’s address, but she insisted on Thursday that Republicans in Congress had acted indecently. Referring to the hymns, a staple of Trump meetings, which burst out of the room before Trump spoke, she added: “And by the way, a serious offense to start screaming,” four more years “on the floor of the house . Totally inappropriate. “

Watch the video below:

You have to watch Nancy Pelosi reminding Trump that he owes Obama to all those economic figures that he bragged about in his State of the Union. Killer. pic.twitter.com/NtiBpCyZr3

– Mother Jones (@MotherJones) 6 February 2020