For decades, young and impressionable women around the world have been inspired by the brain and bravado of the famous teenage detective Nancy Drew, a passionate and feminist detective since the 1930s.

However, when the titular character turns 90, Dynamite Entertainment has come out with a strange way to honor her: killing Nancy and having her male counterparts, the Hardy Boys, investigate the death.

Nancy’s predecessors by the same creator, Hardy Boys served as inspiration for Nancy Drew, her female counterpart that eventually became the most resonant and popular of the two series. Since its inception, both universes have developed independently of the influences of each other. Both series of novels are published by the same editors, Simon and Schuster under the pseudonyms of Franklin W. Dixon and Carolyn Keene.

While Nancy and the Hardy Boys often have crossovers in comic series and novels and are known to regular readers as contributors and frequent friends, the latest plot twist sends a slightly depressing message to fans: that even Nancy Drew , the ultra- A smart and bold young woman who solved hundreds of crimes and emerged from a myriad of mysterious situations, would eventually fall, only for two detective children to come and solve the potential mystery of their death.

It’s not that Hardy Boys are offensive in any way. In fact, they are an important part of one of the most popular genres among young and teenage readers, whodunits and mysteries, and their stories are interesting and lovely to read. But the fact that the two have to come to the rescue of Nancy is a bit out of tune with the image of Nancy over the years, especially on an occasion to celebrate her anniversary.

Millions of little girls, including myself, we started reading Nancy Drew and I was absorbed by the cult of the smart and intelligent detective who didn’t need anyone’s help, was independent and intelligent and was not afraid to assert herself and her demands. She was not just another openly sexualized or diminished female character that only existed to add diversity to the script and foreshadow the actions of male protagonists.

Killing her and having a couple of detective children solve Nancy Drew’s death, therefore, may not be the best way to celebrate the teenager who has empowered so many with confidence not to yield to sexism. Of course, there could be twists in the plot. Nancy’s death could end up being a hoax and may still prevail, saving the Hardy Boys’ necks when the time comes. Or not. The girl in me can only wait.

