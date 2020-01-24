Nancy Drew is not really dead

Every week in 2020 will likely end with the same resounding refrain: “What a weird week.”

The week of January 19 was no exception. In the past few days, we have seen the death of two cultural icons who have helped shape American culture for the past 90 years. First, we saw the disappearance of Mr. Peanut, a gay cannibal who finally succumbed to the pressures of capitalism. Now, still in shock, we are forced to face the death of detective Nancy Drew.

A new monthly Dynamite comic book to celebrate the young detective’s 90th birthday would be called Nancy Drew & The Hardy Boys: The Death of Nancy Drew. Nancy Drew fans around the world are outraged by this news, and not just because the story of one of their favorite characters is coming to an end. Many believe that the decision to kill Drew and then highlight the efforts of male detectives to solve his murder completely undermines the legacy of the Nancy Drew franchise to empower young girls. Indeed, emblematic women like Sandra Day O’Connor and Hillary Rodham Clinton specifically cited Nancy Drew as a source of feminist inspiration. Many angry fans have gone on Twitter to lament this decision:

But many fans refuse to accept the news of Nancy’s imminent demise and instead share their theories on a clever twist that will reveal that Nancy is alive after all.

While it is a good thing that we have collectively become aware of the patriarchal tendencies in the art we love, it should also be noted that it is simply too early to say what will really become Nancy Drew in this new series of comics. As many people have pointed out on Twitter, Nancy Drew’s books have always outpaced the popularity of the Hardy Boys since their release, which – from a purely capitalist point of view – makes it unlikely that Nancy will be completely eliminated while the Hardy Boys are allowed to live. sure. Not only that, but if the great drama of this new series is going to be the death of Nancy, then why would they choose to announce it in the title? It is much more likely that it will prove once and for all its ability to outwit boys whose toxic masculinity makes them believe that they have the means to solve the crimes (when in reality, they find themselves in delicate situations , they have to find their way out, which is not the same as being a detective). Or perhaps it will finally encourage them to exploit the interrogative powers of the male gaze so that they act on the rates of violence against women in this country. Or maybe we will finally learn that Nancy Drew is canonically gay and that she simply pretended to be dead in order to run away with a lover.

It is more than likely that our favorite detective has more tricks up his sleeve, and we will see her solve mysteries for many more years to come.

But, if Nancy Drew has really solved her last mystery, then the Dynamite comics should better prepare for a vitriolic storm of a generation of young women inspired by the cunning and courage of a young female detective.

