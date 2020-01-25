Nana Addo to invite Queen of GH music to Flagstaff House as he did to Shatta Wale

Musician Wendy Shay says she needs to be invited by President Nana Akufo Addo to Flagstaff House.

According to Wendy Shay, since Akufo Addo invited Shatta Wale to meet him, Akufo Addo must also invite him, the queen of GH music, to the Flagstaff house.

Wendy Shay visited her Twitter page and tweeted,

“Dear @NAkufoAddo, we appreciate the love you have shown for creative art. I plead that when you invited King @shattawalegh in the same way, you can invite the queen of music Gh @wendyshaygh. industry is not fair to GH Female artist. We know you can help #GhWakeUp “.

– Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) January 25, 2020