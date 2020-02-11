Names of two dead found on Route 58 near the wreckage and released

HALIFAX COUNTY, VA. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police released the name of the two people who were found dead in a car accident in Halifax County on Saturday morning.

The state police now call her death a murder investigation.

21-year-old Ntombo Bianda from Alexandria and 19-year-old Ayanna Griffin from Germantown Maryland are said to have been clearly identified after their bodies were taken to the Roanoke doctor’s office for autopsy.

According to the state police, the wreck occurred on February 8 at 2:51 a.m. on Route 58 near Melon Road.

The police are asking the public to provide information that could help investigators investigate the killings.

They ask anyone who can remember seeing the victim’s car. a silver 2009 Nissan Maxima somewhere between South Boston and Danville between 11pm. Friday and Saturday at 3 a.m. to contact them.

They also ask to hear from people who may have driven through the Melon Road area between 2:30 and 3:00 a.m., or have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact them.

Persons who have information about this incident are asked to call Virginia State Police on 434-352-7128 or 77 or email [email protected]

This is an evolving story.