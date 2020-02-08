Nakuul Mehta on the reasons why he will not participate in “Bigg Boss”

Nakuul Mehta is currently basking in the success of his web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. The actor is a real heartbreaker, and his previous role as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz is still one of the most discussed characters on television. Although he is aware that his fans want to see him again on a romantic show, he wants to experiment as an actor. In a recent interview with a media portal, he announced that he would like to do another web series because his audience is mostly young people.

When Bigg Boss 13’s finale was approaching in a week, he was asked if he would consider part of the next season, and the gray-eyed boy almost immediately declined. He went on to explain his reason, saying that the show was problematic and ridiculous because everyone was aggressive towards the show and he couldn’t do it. He compared it to his character Shivaay and said that because of his temperament he had a problem with the fictional character, so he can’t imagine doing it in real life.

Bigg Boss 13 will have the grand finale on February 15th and the audience is thrilled.