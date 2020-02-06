Naidu asks Govt to find a solution for “nuisance” of violations by lawmakers

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the government on Thursday to find a solution to the “nuisance and unethical” practice of rejecting elected political representatives from parent parties to others.

Naidu made the suggestion after Rajya Sabha DMK MP P Wilson addressed the problem of failure during the zero hour.

“Unfortunately, people are now saying it’s not a deviation, it’s just affection and they’re doing it with perfection. We have to put an end to this. It’s a very important issue across the country.”

“If we are cross-party, we must propose an alternative to put an end to this nuisance or nonsense or unethical acts,” said Naidu.

The chairman said that the issue of violation was very important because even the courts have commented on it. “… But everyone takes time. The presidents take time, courts also take time and then we are helpless,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha president apparently referred to a recent Supreme Court comment. He asked Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to investigate the matter.

“I’m not asking the minister to answer, but apply your mind and make sure that this issue is dealt with at the right level in consultation with everyone involved,” he said.

Prasad, who was present in the House, said that with great respect for the Supreme Court “those far-reaching remarks” against the presidents “could certainly be avoided.”

“We must have institutional respect for all the institutions of the country. The presidents of the legislature are equally important functional in the constitutional process that I must record,” he said.

Following the sentiments, congress leader Anand Sharma described it as a “serious matter.”

“It is a violation. The constitution is clear in its schedule of affairs and division (apparently the separation of powers between the different wings).”

A conference of presidents of parliaments and state meetings recently took place. The tenth scheme of the Indian constitution, popularly referred to as the anti-defect law, was extensively discussed on the final day of the conference.

The discussion on the 10th Annex becomes important following the Supreme Court’s remark about a growing trend of speakers of legislative bodies acting against the constitutional duty to be neutral.

The Supreme Court made the observation and upheld the disqualification of 17 legislators, whose resignation from the coalition government of the Congress-Janata Valley in Karnataka allowed the Bharatiya Janata party to return to power in the state.

Sixteen of the 17 joined the ruling BJP and 13 of them stood in the bypolls in Karnataka after the court allowed them to contest the polls. Eleven of the 13 were re-elected.

