Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio is concerned about the status of the Sainik schools in the northeast and is calling for unity among the states

Dr. Radheshyam urged the CM, also a graduate of the Sainik School, to bring all education ministers from the northeastern states together to develop a modality that would require the Union Minister of Defense to provide financial assistance to the region’s Sainik schools.

He recalled the recent 22nd session of the Supreme Council of Sainik Schools, which highlighted many important issues, including institutional management.

“As a small state with limited resources, the Sainik schools in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram have great difficulty managing the schools,” he said.

Nagaland Minister of Education, T Sukalu, who was also present, said that there are many common problems in the area of ​​education in the region, and the joint efforts of all education ministers will be of great importance to the development of educational institutions and research institutes for the benefit of the population, younger generation of the region.

“The Union Minister of Defense should be happy to take care of the Sainik schools under his command. I will write to all of the Northeastern Prime Ministers to support Dr. Support Radheshyam, ”said Neiphiu Rio.