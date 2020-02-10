Nagaland Assembly Passes Two Bills from Voice Vote

The GST amendment law will make the Nagaland GST law 2017 more comprehensive and more trade-friendly, said Prime Minister Neiphiu Rio in the statement of goals and reasons as he moved the bill for passing the law.

PTI

updated:February 10, 2020, 11:20 PM IST

File photo of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio (Image: PTI)

Kohima: The Nagaland meeting (NLA) adopted two bills with a vote on Monday. The Nagaland tax for goods and services (change) Bill 2019 and the Nagaland agricultural products and animal husbandry marketing (promotion and facilitation) Bill 2020 have been adopted with a vote.

The GST amendment law will make the Nagaland GST law 2017 more comprehensive and more trade-friendly, said Prime Minister Neiphiu Rio in the statement of goals and reasons as he moved the bill for passing the law.

The tax adjustment law was necessary after the incorporation of the central GST (amending) law 2019 and the request of the central government to introduce corresponding changes in the respective GST laws of the state from 1 January 2020.

Agriculture Minister G Kaito Aye, who moved Bill Nagaland Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, said the aim is to fully democratize the market committee through a geographically restrictive trade transaction of agricultural products, including livestock, throughout the state / Union area and country.

It aims to give freedom to the transparency of commercial transactions and price settlement and space travel, as well as to improve the acceptance of electronic and other innovative forms of technology while at the same time promoting the export of agricultural products, investing in developing markets and market infrastructures in the state. to encourage.

It would also speed up the introduction of facilitating regulations, professional management and a conducive policy framework in the light of the Indian government’s vision of doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022, maintaining the objective and reasons signed by the minister.

