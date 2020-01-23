Nagy Shaury’s Tollywood Hearth, popular with his lover’s image, after his romantic act in previous editions, is all set to drive the audience with his mass avatar. The actor, who will dress his boy next door, promises to charm his fans and cinema players with his upcoming action thriller Aswatham.

After receiving positive reviews for Aswatham’s teaser, which was unveiled in December, the creators released an action thriller trailer this evening.

Aswathama Trailer: Naga Shaurya sucks in his first attempt as a mass hero in this action thriller

The trailer was launched this evening by Puri Jagganadh, who is negotiating for his upcoming director # VD10, who heads Vijay Deverakonda.

Return to the Aswatham trailer and after his release Naga Shaurya took Twitter on the handle to share the trailer with his fans and followers with a tweet that read: “A movie that is very close to me. @purijagan garu thank you very much for launching our ”

Speaking of the Aswathama trailer, the 2-minute 7-second trailer looks intense with Naga Shaurya’s hunt to chase the serial killer who’s on the murderer, whose target is usually young women. Naga Shaurya can be seen at an actor’s never before, because the actor is seen in high octane chase sequences on a bicycle followed by scenes where he sees his muscles tense and hard-blows to the baddies.

Aswathama has the beautiful actress Mehreen Pirzadu as the main lady of the film.

The action thriller is assisted by debut film director Ramana Teja and is funded by home creative productions by Naga Shaurya. Music for the film was composed by music director Sri Charan. The Naga Shaurya star hits big screens on January 31, 2020.

