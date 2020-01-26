House Judge Committee chairman Jerry Nadler announced Sunday that he would miss parts of the trial of President Donald Trump’s impeachment to help care for his sick wife.

“In December, after the House Judicial Committee marked up the indictments against President Donald J. Trump, my wife was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to fight the spread of cancer, “Nadler said in a statement on Sunday.

“On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with the doctors, determine a path to follow and begin her treatment. I am sorry to miss part of the Senate removal process, which is of crucial importance to our democracy. “

Nadler added that he plans to return to Washington late Monday and he appreciates “the support of my colleagues and staff as I take advantage of this time to be with my wife and start the long fight against her cancer”.

As director of removal from the House, Nadler is part of a select group of lawmakers acting as attorneys for the House Democrats and pleading the case against Trump in the Ukrainian scandal.

The New York Democrat played a key role in the efforts of House directors to present a constitutional case to remove Trump from office.

“There are many reasons why serious crimes and delicts are not and cannot be limited to violations of the criminal code,” he said on Thursday. “We discuss them in detail in the briefs we have tabled.”

Nadler’s announcement on Sunday comes as the president’s legal team begins to take control of the Senate floor to present his arguments, detailing Trump’s defense after three days of listening to the arguments of those who removed the House .

This story was updated on Sunday with additional information.