Naagin 3 actor Puneett Chouksey on his next Naati Pinky Ki Lambi love story and taboo around a short height

People should not be judged on the basis of their height, feels the actor Puneett Chouksey. The actor is ready to release his new daily soap “Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story”, in which he plays a leading role.

“We often see people around us suffering from lack of confidence due to their low height. And they are called chhota, nata, and so I am. So we want to show through the report that there should be no discrimination on the basis of height or weight, because at the end of the day it really does not matter, ”said Puneett IANS.

As he talked about the show, he added, “Naati Pinky’s Ki Lambi Love Story is different in that ordinary people will be able to relate the story. It’s a light drama that the whole family can sit and watch together. “

The actor also opened up to his role in the show.

“I play a character named Arjun. He is an intense character that brings a different flavor to the show. Arjun is a very serious person who is always immersed in work. He has a gentle nature, but he has created a hard layer around him so that no one can read his mind or hurt him. “

When asked whether a word like “Naati” (short height) in the title would be offensive, the actor answered that he didn’t feel that way.

“Don’t think it’s offensive. We are trying to say that people who are short in height are by no means less than others. Check out Lata Mangeshkar ji or Sachin Tendulkar. They are not known for their height, but for their work, the results achieved. This is the message we want to say that height doesn’t matter. It is God’s gift. People should not be measured by their height, but by their personality, their contribution to society and what human beings are. ‘ “

The actor, who previously featured in shows like Naagin 3, Vish, Naagarjuna-Ek Yoddha and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, feels that television series these days are often not comparable because of larger than life characters and bad content. However, he claims that this is “different”.

“The series these days show a lot of yhams to which the masses can’t join.” We try to change this through this show, where we show the story of a normal family that everyone can touch. It also sends out a social message. In terms of content, it is very different from other sessions, ”he said.

“Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story” also plays Riya Shukla, Dheeraj Rai and veteran actress Bharati Achrekar. It will air on colors from 27 January.

