N150m Gotel fund: You lied against me - John Chiahemen opens on Atiku

John Chiahemen, the man accused by a former candidate for the presidency of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of disappearing with the N150m paid him to settle the bills of the foreign consultants hired by his media company GOTEL, has now denied have received such funds.

Atiku had Thursday, through his senior special advisor for media and advertising, Paul Ibe reacted to reports that he owed foreign workers, saying that the money intended for the affected staff members had been returned to them recruiter, a John Chiahemen.

However, in a statement he made available to POST DAILY Tuesday morning, Chiahemen called the former vice president’s statement false, malicious and a carefully orchestrated attempt to tarnish his image.

Contrary to the claim that he disappeared with the fund and refused to make himself available, Chiahemen stated that he did not “flee” but was on sick leave, a situation which the president of Conseil has been informed and even recognized.

He further explained: “My attention was drawn to a publication on the online news sites The News / PM News and Sahara Reporters, both dated January 16, 2020, entitled” About Gotel Expatriates “(” the publication “).

“In the publication, Paul Ibe, the media advisor to the founder of Gotel, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, made false and defamatory allegations against me that I must respond to in order to correct the false statements and the inaccurate information contained therein. are contained.

“In the publication, the founder and the board of directors of Gotel Communications Ltd and Gotel Africa Media Ltd (Gotel) gave free rein to John Chiahemen to manage the affairs of companies, necessary resources, as requested. by me have been made available; that in 2016, it was feared that the management of Chiahemen was only long in its promises and in its performance, which prompted the board of directors of the time to appoint an ad hoc visit committee to examine the state of the company and that the committee’s conclusions were overwhelming.

“It was further alleged in the publication that the visits committee had recommended the need for a full audit of the business; that the audit revealed serious fiduciary breaches by management led by the Chiahemen; that following the audit report, a meeting of the board of directors was convened to examine the auditor’s report; that before this meeting of the board of directors, Mr. John Chiahemen fled and refused to make himself available to report on the enormous resources placed at his expense.

“The publication also stated that” to avoid any ambiguity, the funds devoted to the payment of salaries of local and expatriate staff, hired by Chiahemen himself, were made available to him. All concerned are asked to contact Mr. Chiahemen accordingly. “

“The publication concluded by declaring that on December 14, 2016, a formal petition on an alleged breach of trust, fraud and embezzlement against me was filed with the FCIID (Interpol) for investigation and advised me to make myself available for give an account of all the sums which would have been charged to me during my mandate as general manager / CEO of Gotel.

“I wish to inform the general public that the allegations made against me in the said publication are false, malicious and a carefully orchestrated attempt to tarnish my image. I am speaking with my lawyers with a view to obtaining an appropriate legal remedy against the authors of the publication, but in the meantime I have replied below to the specific allegations made against me in the said publication.

“The funds intended to pay the salaries of Gotel staff (local and expatriate) were not made available to me.

“In the publication, it was alleged that” funds dedicated to the payment of salaries for local and expatriate staff, hired by Chiahemen himself, had been made available to him. All concerned are invited to contact Mr. Chiahemen accordingly. “

“The allegation that funds intended to pay the salaries of local and expatriate Gotel staff were made available to me is not only false but also malicious. For the record, I was not the group financial director or the Gotel group financial controller. To be clear, the funds dedicated to paying staff salaries were not in my custody. The group’s financial controller was the payer for all matters of funds related to the Gotel Africa project. The payroll and operating funds were provided month by month, when they were, by the financial controller and my management only paid them out.

“I am aware that before my informal departure as general manager, payment of salaries had become difficult since mid-2015, and the group’s financial controller had informed management on several occasions that this was due to the slowdown in the Nigerian economy. As a result, management did not renew contracts for international staff at the end of their contract and others agreed to cut short and leave by the end of 2015.

“The financial controller and company secretary have repeatedly promised these former staff members since mid-2015 that the arrears would be paid, and my physical presence was never required to verify the payments. Indeed, I am in the same class as the other staff members hired to launch the international news channel Gotel Africa because I am also indebted to a salary backlog of several months.

“I am not aware of any audit report on my management and I have never been interviewed either during this audit.

“With regard to the alleged report of the audit committee, let me first say that the alleged audit mentioned in the press release, if it exists, was a vindictive masquerade carried out after my dismissal. I was not introduced or asked to answer questions about an audit while it was in progress or afterwards. I am not aware of the contents of the speculated audit report or called to account.

“As I explained below, the so-called visit panel was a vindictive and scapegoat exercise that had nothing to do with Gotel Africa but with the breakdown and rotting of equipment at Yola station in the years before my management arrived. team.

“Unlike the publication, I did not” bolt on and refuse to make myself available to report on the enormous (alleged) resources at my expense. ” I was on sick leave. The President of the Council was informed of my trip and acknowledged receipt of my notification. In my absence, a meeting of the board of directors was held in Yola during which I was removed from office without ceremony and an acting executive director was appointed to take over. The claim that I made a mistake is completely false and malicious because the main members of the Council knew exactly where I was and were in written and telephone communication with me throughout.

“I am not aware of any petition against me addressed to the FCIID or to any other body responsible for applying the laws.

“Likewise, I am not aware of any petition addressed to the FCIID (Interpol) against me because I have not been invited by any law enforcement agency on any of the false allegations made against me. All Gotel Africa Management financial transactions have been made through the bank and bank statements are available. The funds necessary to float the constitution of the international television network for which international professionals have been hired have never been released by the Group’s financial controller, even when they have been approved by the board of directors and the founder .

“To emphasize” the funds dedicated to the payment of staff salaries “were not in my custody. All former international staff, including myself, received a statement of salary arrears from the company secretary long after I left Gotel.

“The management of Gotel sous moi worked well with the resources we had. The management under me was not “… long in promises and short in performance …” as alleged.

“The allegation that there were concerns that the management of Gotel under me was” long in promise and performance “is a bad projection of my management team, as it is well known that we have succeeded to put Gotel on an international satellite with a footprint across Africa. , the Middle East and parts of Western Europe before the May 20, 2015 license deadline.

“We have transformed a local station in Yola into a national channel via the CONSAT TNT platform, and Gotel could be watched for the first time in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and other major cities. The founder’s residence in Abuja was the first live connection to Abuja.

“The NBC also included Gotel in its national digital Jos test service which was to be extended to Abuja. All of these services were closed because the major satellite carriers cut Gotel for non-payment of platform fees.

“All the achievements of my management have been despite the lack of adequate funding for the project. My management submitted a detailed project plan for the deployment of the 24-hour international channel in Abuja and the renovation of the Yola provincial station, with costs and implementation times, in November 2013.

“This was approved by the Council the same month and the author of the press release The press release was a member of the Council. No funds have ever been released for the proposal despite repeated calls and delegations from management and the board of directors to the founder.

“This fact can be verified from Gotel’s bank statements which show that the project to deploy the international station and renovate Yola was not funded. The income forecasts for my management were conditional on project funding.

“The poor condition of the Yola station facilities was a condition inherited from the previous management and the repeated requests from my management team for funds for repairs and maintenance were ignored.

“The so-called visit panel was a vindictive and scapegoat exercise that had nothing to do with Gotel Africa but with the breakdown and rotting of equipment at Yola station in the years before the arrival of my management team.

“My management’s proposals for equipment repair costs have not been funded. A key member of the so-called visit panel was the former general manager of Gotel under whose leadership the equipment had been neglected. He had been summarily dismissed from his post of director general to be appointed to the board of directors.

“These false statements and contained lies were spread by Gotel in 2016 and caused serious damage to my profession, my reputation, my character and my solid reputation as a renowned international journalist and veteran with a sprawling record over 40 years. I have held editorial management positions at Reuters, managing larger budgets and multicultural staff.

“In light of the above, I would like to inform the general public that the publication was part of an orchestrated campaign of slander dating from 2016 aimed at damaging my hard-won professional and personal reputation, my character and making myself known to the public. public. , obloquy, infamy, scandal, contempt and contempt.

“While I seek legal advice from my lawyers to seek appropriate legal redress against publishers of defamatory material, I urge the general public, family, friends and supporters to ignore it.”