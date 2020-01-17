Mzvee insists that she did not invent the story of depression

Ghanaian singer Mzvee insists that her story of depression was true, claiming that she would be an unintelligible person for lying on a serious subject like this.

Speaking on Ayekoo After Drive from Happy FM, the dancehall artist who left the music scene to witness his depression, rebuked claims that it was all publicity.

She said, “There is no way to pick such a thorny subject and say that I have depression just to be relevant. I will be stupid to pretend that I am depressed. Many people face the problem of depression and it is nothing to joke about. “

She said her depression looked up in 2016 but started to get worse in 2017. She passionately revealed that she couldn’t take care of herself if she didn’t solve her depression problem.

And that prompted her to give up her musical career for treatment.

Mzvee is back in the music industry and has promised to release two albums this year.