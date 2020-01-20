A similar rotating disk was also seen in China last year and on the Maine Presumpscot River.

New disk that forms in the Maine River (left), fully formed disk as seen in 209 (right) | Image credit: Associated Press

What goes around comes around.

It seems that an ice disk is forming on the same Maine River where an unusually large one formed last winter and quickly gained international fame.

The city of Westbrook tweeted an aerial view of the disk on the Presumpscot River with the message: “NEWS OF BREAKING ICE: Ice Disk 2020 is running through it … It is not yet a perfect circle, but it is turning counterclockwise again and the seagulls are on their way. ”

Ice formation occurs approximately one year after a disk measuring approximately 100 yards (91 meters) was seen on the Presumpscot River. He finally had a dedicated webcam; the users of social networks compared it with an extraterrestrial spacecraft and the moon, and the ducks used it as a raft.

A video of the disc shows a drop of rising ice that is thinner and less circular than the famous 2019 album.

Last year, a similar phenomenon was recorded in China when a rotating ice disk appeared on the bank of the Root River that flows through the city of Genhe, in the autonomous region of inland Mongolia. The region is known locally as the “cold pole of China.”

