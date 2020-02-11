Mysterious rain destroys the layer structure for the funeral of Governor Emmanuel’s father

Just five days before the funeral of Mr. Emmanuel Gabriel Nkanang, father of the governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, a mysterious rain had destroyed a provisional structure that housed dignitaries for the ceremony.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020 and it was found that the rain was concentrated only on the governor’s community and the structure tore down on Monday.

A member of the community who advocated anonymity reported to journalists that he suspected mysterious sabotage and previously warned the planners of the event to use a rainmaker.

He said, “How do you explain a rain that was circulating in a particular area? I had told the planners of this funeral that not everyone would be happy about a successful funeral for the governor’s father.

“I previously suggested the need to hire a traditional rain maker to redirect such mysterious rains to nearby communities in such a situation.”

Some people had replied that they suspected that the layered structure could have been made from below average materials.

Recall that Governor Emmanuel announced that he would not use government funds for his father’s funeral.