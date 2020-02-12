Myles Garrett recovered by NFL

Scott R. Galvin-VS Sport TODAY

The NFL recovered Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday after his indefinite suspension to hit quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during a match.

Garrett met Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, but no timetable for a decision was given. The decision was expected and Goodell spoke about Garrett’s case with reporters last week.

The NFL allowed Garrett to return to the team’s facilities in December so that the star edge rusher could train with the team and be around his teammates.

Garrett pulled the helmet off Rudolph’s head and hit it in November. The NFL promptly suspended Garrett for an indefinite period, demanding that he meet Goodell after the season. He missed the last six games of the team out of season and is now eligible to play immediately in 2020.

The return of the 24-year pass rusher will be a huge boost for the Browns in 2020. Garrett, a second team All-Pro selection in 2018, has 30.5 pockets and six forced clumsiness registered in 29 career-games.