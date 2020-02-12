“My wife was shot in the head,” the woman says of innocent bystanders struck by stray bullet

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman told Local 10 News that her wife was hit by a stray bullet when gunmen on ATVs opened fire on a moving car.

The 42-year-old victim, identified by her wife as Shakena Jefferson, was preparing to go to a store Tuesday night and walked to her car when shots were fired, Janet Medley told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly.

Medley said she was with her when it happened.

“My wife was shot in the head,” Medley said. “Two bullets (grazed) her head, and I was standing here at my daughter’s car and I tried, but I couldn’t even open the door to get in the car. So the bullets, everything I could put in my ears “The bullets were flying behind me, but by the grace of God I was not even shot. So someone is praying for me.”

Miami-Dade police detective Alvaro Zabaleta said two men were traveling east along Southwest 191st Lane when they were lured in by no fewer than three armed men on ATVs.

When the police arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

Medley said her wife is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

A man remains in critical condition after being shot in the head, while another man who has been grazed in the head remains in the hospital.

“It’s not the people who live here that cause the conflict,” Medley said. “It’s the people who don’t live here, they take it to our hood, where we live, and it has to stop.”

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

