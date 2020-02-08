My VGMA ban should not be lifted, but extended

Dancehall artist Stonebwoy wants his ban on the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) to be extended.

At a press conference at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra, Stonebwoy said he wished the ban would take about three years to deter young artists.

Stonebwoy said:

“The boys need to know that you can’t just behave badly and be free on an award stage. Such punishments are good for checking musicians. The ban didn’t touch me in any way, but it’s all good for the music industry.” he said.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were banished from VGMA indefinitely after a fight with their camps on stage at Event 2019, which took place on May 18 at the Accra International Conference Center’s Grand Arena Dome.

The two were also arrested and brought to justice for offensive behavior that was conducive to violating the peace. It has also been charged with exhibiting a gun in a public place without Stonebwoy’s permission. They later reconciled, held a press conference to announce a concert together, and have been very welcoming ever since.