“My Valentine’s Day wish is to kiss DJ Cuppy’s lips and toes for 2 hours”

Controversial Nigerian actor and social commentator Uche Maduagwe seems to be keeping an eye on popular Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy.

Uche did “Shoot his Shots” before DJ Cuppy’s annual Valentine’s Day celebration, which announced that she was still single.

The big mouth film star showed DJ Cuppy what he would do if he had the opportunity to spend a few moments with him on Valentine’s Day.

On his Instagram page, he wrote down a long romantic thesis on how he would serenade the beautiful musician.

According to Uche Maduagwu, he wants to kiss DJ Cuppy’s lips and toes on Valentine’s Day.

He wrote;

My #Valentineswish is kissing @cuppymusic lips and toes for 2 hours with rose petals falling like raindrops all over the room. And to wash the sole of her priceless and beautiful feet with the water of my soul. Two good hours on the silhouette of your incredible lips and flowery toes are the best kept secret that even the gods consider amazing. “I want to melt the affection filled with chocolate that flows from the tablets of my heart into the pond of your musical tongue and open all the wonderful glands that spread out in the middle of your feelings, and I am sure that you will agree with me it feels so good and # sweet to me in the middle of the # sun and moon. #Happy Vals in advance DJ Cuppy

See his post below;