Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan says playing two different characters from different periods in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming “Love Aaj Kal” was a challenge he enjoyed.

The film shows love stories from two different periods – the first takes place in the late 1980s – early 1990s, and between Raghu and Leena. Another love story that happens today is happening between Veer and Zoe. While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leenu.

“Both roles are different in how they look, react, and affect the people around them. Veer is a modern man, a bit geeky and socially embarrassing. He is sure what he wants and what sets him apart from the people around him. Raghu, on the other hand, represents any teenage boy who grew up in the 1990s. Raghu and Veer are also different when they are in love, ”Kartik said.

“Raghu is dramatic and animated as he goes through the excitement and excitement of first love with his high school love, Leena, in the picturesque city of Udaipur.” Veer is sure what she feels for Zoe, but he’s too inexpressible to express. Therefore, understanding Ragh and Veer required not only to get into their individual character skins, but also to understand the time period in which their stories were set, ”said the actor.

Imtiaz Ali said, “When I was showing Veer and Ragha, I didn’t compare one. When Kartik played Veer, he did not think of Raga and vice versa. Kartik played both parts with great energy and even the unit felt as if they were working with two different actors in shooting with Veer or Ragh! “

The movie is scheduled for release on February 14th.

