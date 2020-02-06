“My sunshine, I don’t feel for anyone but you”

BBNaija star Gedoni recently wrote a romantic letter to his fiancee Khafi in a social media post on his Instagram handle.

He celebrated khafi for their new business, but added a romantic spice to make the whole experience a complete one.

In his post, he described Khafi as his sunshine and also said that he felt no one but her.

Read his post below;

“Not just because it’s Wednesday. Not just because of the things that I feel for you, but because of the things that I only feel for you.

🌹🖤 Not just because of the many beautiful things you do and do for me; but because of the many little things you don’t even know you’re doing.

Congratulations, love to start your #acupofkhafimugs @ thekhafishop👏🏿💪🏿 #Ediye #WCW #supportsystem #allesundmor #Godpikin. I love you forever and one more day # mySunshine💋🌹💋 ”

Source: www.ghgossip.com

