My social media beauty pick of the weekend: Rep. Ayanna Pressleys New Swag

Every weekend when I scroll through my feed and follow the celebrities and influencers I’m longing for, I come across something interesting and inspiring in the beauty field. From stunning transformations to drooling hair, there’s always something that I can’t do without and that I can double-click on right away.

When we all found out about Ayanna Pressley’s alopecia areata diagnosis, we were supportive and empathetic, but also shocked. We often speak of black women as the greatest hair chameleons. But in the midst of this praise, we often forget to mention the most important part, namely that we really celebrate black women as innovators.

When we switch from coils to faux locs, to loose waves to silky straight bobs, we really only show our ability to rock any style and still kill because we adapt and adapt. This is also the case if we weigh a bald head. Pressley underlined this point on Sunday by posting a photo of herself on Twitter wearing a burgundy fedora with berry lipstick and the smile of a woman who is no longer afraid of what her hair journey will bring.

In the tweet she writes: “Happy Sunday! Thank you for the warm welcome #alopecia nation. New Year. New decade. New truths. New loot. “

The old truth is that black women are often ahead of or creating trends in fashion and style, hair and makeup. Today is a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who encourages us to think about our legacy and how we live in our truths.

This photo by Rep. Pressley reminds us of the indescribable joy of living in our own truth and that we are still beautiful, even if we do not have the markings that have been communicated to us. It’s also further evidence that Pressley (and the black women everywhere) looks stupid whether she’s wearing twists, braids, a wig, a brimmed hat, or just nothing.

