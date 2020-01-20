My size pearls saved me from getting R @ ped

A Nigerian woman shared her shocking story of how she was saved by her waistline after being raped by a man.

The lady who revealed her name as Gloria Tayeloli after returning to her native country, Nigeria, revealed that during her stay in Lebanon, her boss had tried to rape her without her pearls, her efforts were revealed to be in vain.

Speaking at the Naptip office in Kwara state, she said that she had to warn the boss of the imminent danger that the pearl would inflict on him if he tried to sleep with her.

“When I bought my waistlines about two years ago, I did it because of the fashion. But do you know that pearls ultimately saved me from the hands of those who drew me to Lebanon for efforts linked to slavery? “

“I was linked by a comrade who facilitated my trip to Lebanon during the month of October last year. The scholarship holder suspended in front of me the work of an English-speaking teacher if I would be fine, even if my academic qualification is the National Ordinary Diploma (OND) in accounting.

There was no connection between what I read and what was offered to me, but the desire to travel abroad upset my sense of reasoning at the time in question.

“The first thing I noticed when I got there was the bad weather. The cold was so bad for my health that every time I coughed, I vomited bloody sputum with severe chest pain. In addition, rather than taking me to a school as a teacher as planned, I was subjected to housework, fetching water with heavy buckets from a distance in the apartment of the building where I was staying. I worked as a slave, doing all kinds of odd jobs. To make my situation worse, my master started walking towards me. I tried everything I could to push him away, but he didn’t want to give in. I had to call him one day to let him know that no other man could sleep with me except the one who gave me the waistline. He dared to ask me questions about the likely consequences of his affair with me, despite repeated warnings.

“I quickly told him that such a man would be mentally disturbed for six days and that on the seventh day he would die. This narration temporarily calmed him and gave me a momentary sigh of relief. This is how my size pearls saved me from being (protected by e-mail). But my life became miserable and I had to think about going out so as not to die in a strange country.