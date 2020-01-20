My people only ask for selfies when they see me, they don't ask for money - laments Dangote

The richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, says his fellow Nigerians only ask to take photos with him when they see him, but they don’t ask him for money.

Dangote revealed it in an interview with David Rubeinstein on “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations.

Dangote has revealed that he prefers to move around town during his leisure time, especially on weekends.

Nigerians only ask to take a selfie with him when they see him driving around town, he said.

Dangote according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, reports that he is the 95th richest man in the world.

“People don’t ask me for money while driving around town, but I get a lot of requests for selfies,” he said.

Mr. Dangote is a divorced and chairman of the Dangote group, which is mainly involved in the processing of crude oil and the production of cement for Nigeria and other African countries.

In January 2020, his net worth was $ 10.2 billion.