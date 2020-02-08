“My lover is 17 years older than me and it’s beautiful” – Cynthia Shalom

Cynthia Shalom, Nollywood star, has made some wild claims about her relationship preferences. She revealed that her current boyfriend is 17 years older than she and he treats her the way she wants.

Fortunately, she added that her boyfriend fits her preferences and believes that they will make a perfect couple.

Her complete relationship is shown below:

“An older man is an individual preference. What you like is not what I like. What is important in a relationship is love and understanding. Are you good with each other Are you bringing yourself peace If all of this is positive, age is just a number.

“I have no age limit in the relationship. What I’m looking for is a connection. If my connection to you is okay we can get started. If I mean connection it has to be everything; we have to connect physically, intellectually and sexually. As soon as I have these three, I’m good. I also prefer an older man because he has more experience than I. At the moment he (my lover) is about 17 years older than me and it’s beautiful. He doesn’t look his age “He even has six packs (laughs). The connection is great and I also learned from them. I can’t have challenges in any area of ​​life. But then I don’t see anything wrong with people who go out with younger men.”

She added that;

“However, I am not so fashionable. Yes, I am an actor and fans expect more from me. For me, however, fashion is my consolation. So once I get dressed and feel good, trust me that I’m fine. I’ve never been caught wearing a bikini. I actually want to, but it has to be in the right place. If you catch me in a bikini by the pool, you know it does the job. “